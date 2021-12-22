National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in National Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 3.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

