National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Raises Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$96.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$101.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.75. The company has a market cap of C$32.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$70.81 and a 52 week high of C$106.10.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,850,697.60. Also, Director Denis Girouard bought 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,171.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,399,871.76. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,240 shares of company stock worth $4,198,044 in the last three months.

Several research firms recently commented on NA. CIBC dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.21.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.