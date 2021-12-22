Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,087 shares of company stock valued at $428,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYOV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. 634,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,894. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

