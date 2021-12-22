Multiplier Hits One Day Volume of $2,500.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $77,802.82 and approximately $2,500.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.76 or 0.08145285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,960.83 or 0.99631348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00073218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

