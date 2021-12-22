M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 16.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 77.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,364 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.58. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.36.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.