M&T Bank Corp Sells 15 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,747.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,885.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,270.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,094.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $65.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

