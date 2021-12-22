M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,589 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 18.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $48.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

