M&T Bank Corp Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 518,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

