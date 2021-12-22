M&T Bank Corp Buys 401 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Shares of LW stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.