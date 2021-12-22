MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $594.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $633.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.29.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

