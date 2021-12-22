MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of MSA Safety worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 6.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 14.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 6.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $145.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,771. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $136.91 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.