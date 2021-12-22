MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 52,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 600,590 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $6.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $558.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $96,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
