MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 52,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 600,590 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $6.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $558.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.49.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $96,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.