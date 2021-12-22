MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $684.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post sales of $684.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $690.70 million. MRC Global reported sales of $579.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRC. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,590. The company has a market cap of $564.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.