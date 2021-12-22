Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MHGVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

MHGVY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 231,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,064. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.70%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5196 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.69%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.