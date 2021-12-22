Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $465.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.82 and a 200-day moving average of $447.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

