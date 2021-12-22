Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,224.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,393.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,567.73. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,018.73 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

