Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.