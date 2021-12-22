Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

C stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

