Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,880 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 684.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 145,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

