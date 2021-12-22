Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,878 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72. The firm has a market cap of $381.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

