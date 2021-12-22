Morgan Stanley Raises PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $32.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. PPL has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

