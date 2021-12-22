Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $175.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.07.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

