Morgan Stanley Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $111.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.98.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.