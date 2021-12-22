Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Raised by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 5.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.18% of Moody’s worth $117,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $391.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.87. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

