Monkey Project Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,102.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 49.9% against the dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

