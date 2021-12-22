MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $538.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total value of $783,506.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,223 shares of company stock valued at $35,073,196. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

