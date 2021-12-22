Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Down to $19.89

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $19.22. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOLN. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

