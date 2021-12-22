MOGU (MOGU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 23rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MOGU opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. MOGU has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MOGU by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MOGU during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

