Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

MOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

MOGO stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $248.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.97.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mogo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,800,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 128,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Mogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mogo by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 165,216 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mogo by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mogo by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 69,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

