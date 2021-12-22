Mizuho Increases CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $115.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $100.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $102.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 348.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

