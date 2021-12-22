Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of ICE opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

