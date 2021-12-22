Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE EME opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

