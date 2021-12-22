Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $624.06 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.23 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $625.86 and its 200-day moving average is $643.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

