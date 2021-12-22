Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 328 Shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in OMRON were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of OMRON by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie upgraded OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of OMRNY stock opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. OMRON Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

