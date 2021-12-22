Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $274.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

