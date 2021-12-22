Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DIS stock opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $274.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
