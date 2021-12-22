Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

