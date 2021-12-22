Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

