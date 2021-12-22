Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $60.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.