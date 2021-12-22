Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 666 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $106.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71.

