MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.32

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.32 and last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

