Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Shares of MBCN opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $2,257,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

