Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $327.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

