Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.
NASDAQ MU opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,035 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.