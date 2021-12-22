Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.

NASDAQ MU opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.16.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,035 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.