Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.16.

NASDAQ MU opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,584 shares of company stock worth $1,638,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

