Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MU. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.16.

Micron Technology stock opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,584 shares of company stock worth $1,638,035. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

