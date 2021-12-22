Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 24.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 127,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,198,568. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

