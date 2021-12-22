MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 154.08%.

MGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.