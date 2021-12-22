MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)’s share price rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 31,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $692.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 48.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 128.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.