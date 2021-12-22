Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff Sells 800 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE MEI traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. 159,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,791. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.95. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
