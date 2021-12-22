Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff Sells 800 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MEI traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. 159,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,791. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.95. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.