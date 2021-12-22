MediShares (MDS) Trading Up 5% This Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, MediShares has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $1.85 million and $54,964.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MDS is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

